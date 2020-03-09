Yes Bank account holders last year from April to September between 18,000 crore in their account extracted from. The expert also October 2019-February 2020 of between 10-20 per cent more withdrawals also are not able to deny. By the account holders in the bank deposit the amount to 8.64 per cent of the fall is recorded. The bank’s annual report and the rating agencies in accordance with the September 30, 2019 bank in 2,09,497 crore of the amount deposited which is March 31, 2019 2,27,610 crore was Rs.

That particular thing 2019-20 during this period of deposits in other banks 9.2 per cent hike witnessed. While Yes Bank in September 2019 and more clearance witnessed. Officially released data has yet to do because the December quarter figure of the bank due to problems in the coming time looks. Sources said that September 2019 after the deposit in the amount of 10-20 percent has decreased.

Is believed that Gujarat is an industrial group by IBI of interrupting from a month ago, the same bank your money extract had taken. In the case of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has bygone on Friday reported that in October last year, the bank in 1,300 crore deposits were made. Similarly Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), controlled by the Surat Smart City Development Company last week said that RBI clearance cap by applying a day ago at the same bank deposit 265 crore for venting were. The Indian Express said the CEO of the company SK Patel and talk to him, but not contact them to be found.

It is noteworthy that the RBI by the bank withdrawals from the curb after many companies of fund in the bank are stranded. Most of the bank according to the annual report on March 31, 2019, the top 20 depositors of the deposit amount 24,673 crores, which are the total deposits of 10.84 per cent sits.

Special thing is that the bank by September 2017 to March 2019 in the amount deposited in the record 44 per cent rise, which was 1,57,989 crore sits. It was the time when the Bank good were performing and RBI’s asset quality review launched. According to the report in September 2018 of the bank deposits 222,837.9 was at Rs.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

