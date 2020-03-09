Yuvraj Singh Aka Bubba Jackson out of the audition, Indias best dancer Hrithik Tiger of his fans – Salman Khan, Tiger lady dance junkies, reality show audition from was out, she said.

Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 05:38 PM IST

During the night on social media dance sensation did Yuvraj Singh, known as “Bubba Jackson, and now who don’t know. Ticktock on viral marred the videos by a tiny camera is required. Hrithik, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan, as big Bollywood stars by Bubba Jackson’s dance for the final round. Also with the same director, choreographer Remo D’souza gave them the next movie to cast The declare is also made. But at the same y TV she is known for her show India’s best dancer in select can not be found.