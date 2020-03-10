7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News Today in Hindi 2020 for Central Government Employees: Apply for sarkari naukri in NHAI salary according to 7th CPC – 7th Pay Commission: Holly on your good news! The Seventh Pay Commission according to the salary and facilities

7th Pay Commission: National Highways Authority of India, said Deputy General Manager (DGM) For the post of 124 for filling up the posts notification has been issued. These 124 positions 84 positions based on the promotion will be filled, while the remaining 40 seats on deputation basis drips will be. The recruitment process after the successful completion of, the selected candidate based Rank Group A in Level 12 in the position of will be appointed. The application only NHAI official website – nhai.gov.in On by login online can be sent. Online application receiving last date 11 March 2020 while the online application the printout of the receipt of the last of the date March 26, 2020 is.



Selection, after the applicant Dearness Allowance (da), travel allowance (Ta), housing rent allowance (HRA), etc, such as other perks for 78,800 from 2,09,200 of Rs 7 th CPC Pay Matrix will be given. The selected candidate will 7th Pay Commission recommended by the center and approved by the 78,800 Bucks initial salary and various allowances meet. NHAI By notifying the vacancies to the eligibility criteria for the detection of nhai.gov.in On can login.

Eligibility criteria: The 7th CPC the salary for these Govt jobs for the application to the applicant any recognized university or institute in civil engineering from the graduate should be. Highway, road and bridge related infrastructure sectors in the implementation of the applicant possesses at least six years of experience should be. After making the application online, he said to his application, a printout of the also would send. Online form printout and send the last of the date March 26, 2020 is.

