All England Open Badminton Championships 2020: History & Interesting Fun Facts From 1899 | 121-year 8 time location changed 10 times, not occurred; 2 Indian Live, 3 times we read are

This time the All England Badminton Championship from 11 to 15 March between will be played

1899 began this championship in the first and Second World War because of the 10 years could not be

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 10, 2020, 08:35 PM IST

Game desk. The All England Badminton Championship this year from 11 to 15 March between will be played. It Badminton of the oldest and prestigious tournament is considered to be. The beginning the British army some of the officers said in 1899 had. India badminton in the beginning of the credited British Army the same is given. So far only two Indian Prakash Padukone and fuel Gopichand All England Badminton Championship win as you are. 3 times Indian title read IE runner-up are.

2nd World War: 10 years not the tournament

The first World War during 1915 from 1919 until the All England Badminton Championship not played. That’s the situation during the Second World War also. Then from 1940 to 1946 it between tournaments not to be played could was.

121 years in the 8-time changed the venue

Years How many times The venue 1899 to 1901 3 London Scottish Regiment Drill Hall, Buckingham Gate 1902 1 Crystal Gate, side (Kent) 1903 from 1909 7 London Rifle Brigade’s City headquarters, be From 1910 to 1939 25 Horticultural Hall, Vincent Square, London 1947 to 1949 3 Are Arena, London From 1950 to 1956 7 Empress Hall, Earls Court, London From 1957 1993 37 United States Arena, London From 1994 until now Breed Arena, Birmingham

2 Indians won by

Prakash Padukone (men’s singles) : 1980

Full Gopichand (men’s singles) : 2001

3 times read

Light Nath (men’s singles) : 1947

Prakash Padukone (men’s singles) : 1981

Saina Nehwal (women’s singles) : 2015