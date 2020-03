Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 06:52 PM IST

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan age, at this point, she’s also pretty active live. Amitabh’s not the only one after the other movies in the explosion when the eye they come, but at the same time with social media on the fan even with the stay connected. Like Amitabh again your latest post titles are.