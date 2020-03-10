Chandigarh the raw township of 50 children are showing amazing, cool bread in their protein diet

The player on the sidewalk selling T-shirts and simple 200-300 Rs who wear shoes

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 09, 2020, 08:13 PM IST

Chandigarh (Manisha Bhalla). Chandigarh Football Association by the slum of the Buchanan’s team gets its’ This is the name that is given. This team in Chandigarh and around Kachi Basti of 50 children play. Its so named, because when these runners are, so looks like from the air there are things. This team protein diet and expensive shoes, T-shirts used to many convent schools on the teams is overshadowed. They Game seeing the association in any event in which entry fees are not takes. From home brought the mother’s hand made loaves, their strength is paired. On the sidewalk selling T-shirts and simple 200-300 Rs who wear shoes.

This team of some kid today, even bare feet are. The child who constantly are good games, them by the association football kit given. With the help of some of the other teams kids also have. They Your Shoes and other stuff they give you. Recently the team of Shubham U-15 national team has been chosen. Shubham right now is 14 years old and her father a daily wage labourer. Similar 12 years handed 3 years in the team. The fifth reads. Her father, the Kumar sell the milk. The team of SIM and Aditya’s father in the vegetable sell. The team of mostly children’s home the odds of such are the same.

Baby in the league performance is magnificent

The association’s chairman KP Singh explains that these children of Chandigarh top schools team to play with. We in Chandigarh bygone years baby league orchestrated, in which there was this display of the team was splendid. This year, so these kids of the team read it. The win of these kids aotivities is significantly extended. Until a year ago these children the rest children to speak to were afraid. On the ground also fear-fear used to come. Today the posh schools of the children also match them during the cheer to come. Now this team of Chandigarh top six school teams in one.

Footballer not to become there is so teach children the engaged

These children of the coach there the aurora are. Footballer dream of becoming crispy economic circumstances due to the not complete so he slum children began to teach. They are the children of this team for the first time, the Association of field ranging up to were. Children of minor need They your level on the whole.