Ashish Chaudhary Of Sundar Nagar Gets Olympic Ticket – Selah beautiful city boxers Ashish Chaudhary got the Olympics ticket

Indian boxing team member the beautiful city resident Ashish Choudhury, in Jordan hosted the Olympics compared to the quarter-finals of Indonesia boxer to beat the Olympic for your location sure have taken.

Ashish Choudhury, your win to his late father Bhagat Ram Chaudhary has devoted. Ashish Choudhury pointed out that a month ago their father’s accidental death occurred due to which we are completely broken up, were but the family has the faith and will of the father, to encourage them to be her because today she has come this far reach found are.

Ashish Chaudhary said that he is his father’s dream to complete the entire affinity with the contest fought in the are. He Your winnings credited to your master members and parents of the blessing is given. Ashish Choudhary current in the district Mandi of temper in the Tehsil Welfare Officer on the rank of the employed.

HP he is the first such boxer and player are who the Olympics has qualified for the. Ashish Chaudhary wins from the beautiful city of happiness in Wave Race has been. Late at night while against Ashish Choudhury quarterfinals in Indonesia’s boxer Musee beating the Olympics for your claims is.

Ashish Chaudhary’s victory over their former coach Naresh Sen has expressed joy saying that even in the Olympics, Ashish Chaudhary performing better HP not just the name of the country will illuminate, such hope.