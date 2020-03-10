Bcci Chief Sourav Ganguly Praises Indian Women Cricket Team After Lossing In Women World T20 Final – Women World T-20 title win from this Indian team, Ganguly said – Good played, Never Again will win

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


Sports desk, Amar Ujala
Updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 10:09 AM IST

Women Cricket Team/India
– Photo : Amar Ujala

Tidings listen

Of India women’s T-20 World Cup winning dream Sunday unfinished longer. The first Finals Game Indian team Australian team at the hands of thugs suffered, after which they sub-the winner of the trophy had to be content with.

After the match where Virat ranging from many other legendary cricketers Team India hassle enhanced, while the Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that Australia has great played and in the final we at the heavy lying. He said in the game, conquer her. But the women’s team has done a stellar job.

Ganguly has tweeted two consecutive World Cup finals the loser of sorrow is also expressed. He said, ‘Very Good Indian team. Two consecutive World Cup finals, but we lost. You ranked. We have a day there sure will arrive.

Please tell that Indian women’s team of the tournament in the brilliant performance group all of the matches were won but the women’s World T-20 finals host of Australia’s 184 runs in reply she merely 99 on the run pile and 85 run from the match and the title lost.

Of India women’s T-20 World Cup winning dream Sunday unfinished longer. The first Finals Game Indian team Australian team at the hands of thugs suffered, after which they sub-the winner of the trophy had to be content with.

After the match where Virat ranging from many other legendary cricketers Team India hassle enhanced, while the Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that Australia has great played and in the final we at the heavy lying. He said in the game, conquer her. But the women’s team has done a stellar job.

Ganguly has tweeted two consecutive World Cup finals the loser of sorrow is also expressed. He said, ‘Very Good Indian team. Two consecutive World Cup finals, but we lost. You ranked. We have a day there sure will arrive.

Please tell that Indian women’s team of the tournament in the brilliant performance group all of the matches were won but the women’s World T-20 finals host of Australia’s 184 runs in reply she merely 99 on the run pile and 85 run from the match and the title lost.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here