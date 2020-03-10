Bihar BPSC Recruitment 2020: Assistant Engineer job at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in, sarkari naukri 2020, see here recruitment process, fees and how to apply – Bihar BPSC Recruitment 2020: the Assistant Engineer post on the job, see here the recruitment process, fees and how to apply

Bihar BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission ( Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC) by the Assistant Engineer Post Recruitment notification is released. Here a total of 31 Assistant Engineer is needed, for whom interested and qualified candidate on 25 March 2020 or earlier through online mode registration can. Online registration from March 11 will start, for which the candidate bypass the official website of the www.bpsc.bih.nic.in On visit can. BSc’s official website issued notification, according to the registration to the next day morning at 11 o’clock after the examination fee deposit link to activate and will the fees be credited to the next day morning at 11 o’clock to the applicant after the online application form filling link will be available. The applicant on March 31, 2020, the fees paid can.

Important dates

BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment 2020 for online registration March 11, 2020 starting from Won and on March 25, will run until the.

The commission office in speed post/ disbanding the mailing of the application from the hard copy and all certificates to receive last date: 16 April 2020 5 pm

Online application submission last date: 09 April 2020 or earlier.

Online Application Fee Deposit last date: March 31, 2020.

Know who can apply, hiring process and age limit of the terms: BPSC Assistant Civil Engineer Recruitment for Civil Engineering in the graduation degree should have. While applicants minimum age limit 21 years and maximum age limit 37 years (official according to the criteria in the upper age limit relaxation will be) has been set. Selection of candidates the Written Exam will be based on. The whole recruitment process, after candidates Level-9 under 5400 Rs Grade Pay will be placed on.

You will pass the exam fees: If you Bihar in the reserved category i.e. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or divas or female candidate are then 200 rupees examination fee will have to repay. The rest of the survivors for all applicants examination fee 750 Rs.

