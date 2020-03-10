corona virus is the first real picture responsible for the death of more than 3500 people to death – came as a corona virus of ‘face’

Worldwide 3500 more people than the death of the responsible of the dangerous corona virus first basically picture the front has come. It is interesting. Of China a team of scientists, the virus is basically the structure picture of the search is extracted. It big caib’s generally being seen. The structure of the front coming after her analysis direction to be able to find. Scientists virus neutralizing after his picture is extracted. Electron microscope analysis technique with the help of his real face in front has brought.

This critical breakthrough in the ‘Schengen National Clinical Medical Research Center’ and ‘Southern University of Science and technology’ of the joint team has achieved. It makes virus identification, its analysis and necessary research important way to be clean. Virus pictures of Shenzhen third hospital has released.

Research team member Professor Liu Chuang said that the virus, the presence of which we see, he is exactly the same as happens in nature. Corona virus by human body of the cell was attacked, the scientists in his photos capture are. Shenzhen third hospital Secretary Liu Lei says that this discovery of corona virus drugs and vaccines in development will help greatly. As well as the virus from photographs of their life-cycle also can be understood. The deadly corona virus to the world is new. So far it did not know that her structure looks like, he looks like it. Around the world scientist on this research are. China’s official newspaper The Daily Mail, according to the report, the South China Schengen researchers in the frozen electron microscope analysis technique used. This technique of via the virus in the biological sample been secured, which shows that when the virus was alive so in what position and how was. It is the most reliable result is being told.

Research team member and Associate Professor Liu Chuang said, ‘the virus of which the structure we have seen he is exactly the same as being alive on the virus would.’ Team it with virus from the infected cell’s position in the photos too imprisoned to succeed is achieved. Liu Chuang pointed out that researchers on January 27 within a patient from corona virus to be different and technique via very rapid genome sequencing and identification of work accomplished.

The researchers, according to the corona virus of the relationship of the virus is from such a family, which the infection from colds, ranging from shortness of breath like the problem might be. This virus never before has been seen. This virus infection began in December was. Corona viruses, viruses of a very large part of the family, but of these, just six virus as there are humans who can infect. Novell corona virus, i.e. these new virus first time has unfolded of a person who the infected is.

For it, until now neither no vaccine and not become could have. The researcher about this research are. Pharmaceutical companies also treat this disease and find this rescue to make the vaccine in Nepal are. The World Health Organization, the corona range is cautious and treat it, find every possible trying.

Scientific now even this thing to discover you are engaged in is that after all these corona virus people spread How is. The elderly in the death figures much to are.

Also by the way the people from any kind of a disease or the way people who are chronically ill, among them also the disease or here the risk of having more.

Meanwhile, Thailand, a group of doctors claimed that he had the corona virus of finding a cure and for it he has the corona virus of a patient who used in the treatment of drugs of a mixture was given. Doctors say the drug to deliver within 48 hours that the patient is in positive recovery got.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

