Coronavirus cases: in India a day in the 12 infected people were found, a total of 59 confirmed cases; in Italy, 24 hours in 97 of the deaths

Coronavirus In India live news and update: Coronavirus threat of now in India also is increasing. Tuesday (10 March) to the country in concrete a total of 11 new cases were recorded. With the corresponding far across the country coronavirus victims a total of 50 cases have arrived. In Kerala a day in 6 new suspects revealed, while in Karnataka, three new cases have surfaced. In Pune until now a total of 5 suffer have found. Outside India also coronavirus of Havoc is released. In Italy in the last 24 hours, only 95 people were killed. Here the death toll figure of 463 reached. While in Iran, also a day at most 54 people speak of death in front have occurred. Here, too, now total up to 291 people from the virus have been killed. News agency AFP, according to the world in the coronavirus die from the ones of figure of 4000 is reached across. On the other hand coronavirus heartland of China in the dead of the figure, the constant is scaled down. On March 10 here 17 people died.

In Pune, two people were infected, with them travel to the other even in the coronavirus of the month Maharashtra’s health department, according to Pune in the husband-wife coronavirus from infected be the case came to the fore. Both of these Patient A on January Dubai to Pune were returned. Both Pune a travel agency conducted on behalf of the Dubai Tour to the Gulf country were.Subsequently, those looking for Made, whose contact it came. It unfolded that his child, the driver with he travel and had a hitchhiker also infected was found. Same with Pune in coronavirus victims a total of 5 case have reached.

In Kerala now 12 people coronavirus infected – CM in Wigan Chief Minister of Kerala in T. S. Vijayan said that Kerala in concrete of 6 new case surfaced. Same now with coronavirus number of victims in the state 12 has reached. Have been told that the mother-father of Europe returned from a 3 year old child in Kerala tasting during the infected was found. The state right now in 149 hospitals in 1116 people under supervision were placed there. On the other hand in Karnataka, the total concrete number of 4 reached. Here, too, a day in the three confirmed cases occurred. Have been told that the U.S. returned from a software engineer, his wife and daughter concerts are included in the. In addition, from the United States on March 8, Bangalore came to a person’s test report positive have occurred.

Holly in celebration of not joining AAP last year, is also not celebrated थीः Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the second consecutive year of Holi celebration did not attend. He coronavirus incidence and recent Delhi violence let go of the Holy, not celebrated. The common man Party (You) leader said that the CM on this day in your home as well. Kejriwal said that last year the Pulwama attack and killed the seals to pay tribute to the Holi celebration was observed not.

In Pakistan coronavirus case has increased 18 हुएः In Pakistan coronavirus concrete number of 18 has reached. All-new case in the Sindh province are. Of these, 10 Karachi and Hyderabad is. So far in Pakistan coronavirus from a death has not occurred. However, as the fears that the Pakistan government from the world the correct data is hiding.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

