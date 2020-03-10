Coronavirus Outbreak: India cases near 50, Manipur and Mizoram seal the Indo-Myanmar border until further notice – in the country Coronavirus case to 50, from Iran returned to India 58 Indian in the world, so far 4,000 deaths

Worldwide more than 100 countries in the knocking have the deadly corona virus suspected of the number of patients now in India also grow. According to information in Pune corona virus connected to Maharashtra’s first case is unfolded. This husband-wife Corona infected by the virus are described. Both of these Patient A on January Dubai to Pune were returned. Both Pune a travel agency conducted on behalf of the Dubai Tour to the Gulf country were. These new cases come with the same in the country corona virus case of swelled 50 have become close to. Kerala, Delhi, UP, Punjab, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir and Pune, corona virus associated with the case Front have arrived.

Meanwhile, the corona virus from the worldwide who die in the number of people on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) to four thousand of the Cross has reached. AFP according to the statistics in China by this virus and 17 people died. More than a hundred countries spanning this virus from the number of dead 4,011 has reached while it makes more than 110,000 people are affected. On the other side of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh corner/ COVID-19 the outbreak of the potential danger, given the Myanmar with the international border to the next command until the Moreh Gate No. 1 and 2, Including have been closed.

News agency ANI news according to the now human being but not only God also corona virus of fear being felt. The corresponding let go of the Shiva city of Varanasi temples of God masks the are going. People with this virus to avoid such attempts are. Of Varanasi phases Mahadev temple also by the devotees, the Shiva Lingam masks crowned. Devotees say that they have to mask Palace spreading awareness of the are trying.

Meanwhile, Iran from 58 Indian pilgrims with the first batch of Indian Air Force aircraft C-17 Globemaster Hindon Air Force Station (Ghaziabad) land in UP. Earlier, External Affairs Minister s. Jaishankar said, giving details told that the 58 Indian pilgrims, the first batch of Iran back from India being brought. IAF aircraft C-17 Globemaster Tehran from flying all over Li.

