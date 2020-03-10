Dharmshala Administration Warns Bcci For Consequences Related To Coronavirus Ahead Of Ind Vs Sa Odi – Dharamsala ODI before the administration bluntly, the corona stretches so will be responsible Bcci

Dharamshala Cricket Stadium

– Photo : Amar Ujala

India and South Africa among the three one-day matches of the series on March 12 from the start is going to be, but the BCCI so far the government of India on behalf of the corona virus ranging guidelines issued on a decision is not taken. Which led to the hospice administration the sleep of the Uri has occurred. Hospice in the first one day for the Kangra district administration by the BCCI and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association made it clear that corona virus ranging India and the state government from issuing advisory against the match is made, then all its responsibility would be theirs. If the match making is so the corona virus prevention arrangements to won. Kangra Deputy Commissioner by the BCCI by the match organizing about the status of also asked. The district administration on behalf of the letter sent in spite of the board has so far no position is clearly not.

Virus outbreak the risk of responsibility of the lift organizer

Corona virus ranging issue advisory was evident in the crowd that is gathering to be avoided. DC Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the same, citing the board and the HPCA said that if the government of the advisory in spite of the match is made, then the corona virus outbreak to prevent the risk all the responsibility of raising them will be. The government of India and but guidelines in accordance with its prevention of many arranged them to own won. The district administration of work just the law and order situation by making will keep. If the match in huge crowds gather let go of the corona virus outbreak of the case comes in front then its all the responsibility of the match organizers will. DC’s from the board it is also clear words that asked in such a situation to avoid HPCA if the match cancels them about this ago are to be reported.

The series will be held, ticket sales start

The government of India Advisory in spite of the BCCI held series provide going. Board of a senior officer say that they Kangra DC of the corona virus, ranging got the letter, but the series is being held. In addition to special steps will be taken. While the innards to match the five in March from the sale of tickets has started. Means clear that the introduction of the series empty in the stadium but not from the audience filled the stadium would be in.