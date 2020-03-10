holi 2020 celebration indian cricket team virat kohli shikhar dhawan

The festival of Holi throughout the country with great pomp, being observed. This spot on Indian cricket team players also celebrated. The celebration of the many photos on social media can be seen. Former Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli, Rajasthan Royals and captain Sharma said the whole country wishes are granted. He is on social media photo also stock.

I wish this Holi in your life the joys of color, peace and the new one came up. #Holi #Holiday pic.twitter.com/McH8ETu8cH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 10, 2020

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has written that all of you Holi greetings. This festival all of you life in color brought. Happy Holi.

Wishing everyone a joyful and a safe Holi. May the festivities bring a lot of colors to your life. 😇 #HappyHoli — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 10, 2020

The legendary cricketer, Rajasthan Royals, said on Twitter of his family tweeted the photo and wrote that from loved ones to loved ones marry young, the joys of color brings the Holi. Happy Holi.

The joys of color brings Holly! #HappyHoli 🤗 pic.twitter.com/C8pRvZznPJ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 10, 2020

The Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya, captain Sharma and VVS Laxman had also the whole country wishes granted.

Heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi!

May god bless you with wisdom, power, bliss and happiness! Have a safe & a colourful one! 🎊💛 #Holi #Holi2020 pic.twitter.com/tNHLAcEtw2 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) March 10, 2020

Happy Holi Everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JcJxwJpyZP — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 10, 2020

Heartiest wishes to you all on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bring unending cheer and joy to you and your families. pic.twitter.com/ckDQRLLgBX — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 10, 2020

Tell note that the Holi celebration right after the Indian cricket team against South Africa ODI matches Series plane is. This series of the first match on March 12 at the hospice will be played. While the second combat of Lucknow Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium will be in. While the series of the third and final match in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be played in.