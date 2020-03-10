holi 2020 celebration indian cricket team virat kohli shikhar dhawan

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


The festival of Holi throughout the country with great pomp, being observed. This spot on Indian cricket team players also celebrated. The celebration of the many photos on social media can be seen. Former Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli, Rajasthan Royals and captain Sharma said the whole country wishes are granted. He is on social media photo also stock.

God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar Twitter wishes to allow written that all the people of Holi wishes. I wish this Holi in your life the joys of color, peace and the new one came up.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has written that all of you Holi greetings. This festival all of you life in color brought. Happy Holi.

The legendary cricketer, Rajasthan Royals, said on Twitter of his family tweeted the photo and wrote that from loved ones to loved ones marry young, the joys of color brings the Holi. Happy Holi.

The Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya, captain Sharma and VVS Laxman had also the whole country wishes granted.

Tell note that the Holi celebration right after the Indian cricket team against South Africa ODI matches Series plane is. This series of the first match on March 12 at the hospice will be played. While the second combat of Lucknow Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium will be in. While the series of the third and final match in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be played in.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here