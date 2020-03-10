Holly alone game there is a red here. Yadav, actress, color effort stock photo

By
Naved Ahmad
-
0


First posted 10, March, 2020, 11:41 AM IST

Mumbai. Bhojpuri actress Kajal Advani said on Instagram Holly’s colors bimbo’s a few pictures of the stock. There is just on your face, the color of curve beautiful. Where India Holly festival celebration, with citrus, to be observed. Celebs also among his vast thesis to see it.

Kajal Advani's Instagram account, the image shares with the same caption is Holi-greetings and people friendly, colorful Holly celebrations is recommended.

Kajal Advani’s Instagram account, the image shares with the same caption is Holi-greetings and people friendly, colorful Holly celebrations is recommended.

Before mascara Advani Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh Holly to celebrate, eye came. During this time she has Micah sing songs about dance as well as eye comes.

Before mascara Advani Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh Holly to celebrate, eye came. During this time she has Micah sing songs about dance as well as eye comes.

Indeed, Kajal Advani by Mika Singh with Swami on the TV program. It funds, Chintu Pandey, including all Bhojpuri stars also joined.

Indeed, Kajal Advani by Mika Singh with Swami on the TV program. It funds, Chintu Pandey, including all Bhojpuri stars also joined.

Micah Singh in a single frame appeared Bhojpuri-star.

Micah Singh in a single frame appeared Bhojpuri-star.

Mika Singh songs of Bhojpuri stars by planted in his.

Mika Singh songs of Bhojpuri stars by planted in his.

Photo Source - Instagram.

Photo Source – Instagram.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here