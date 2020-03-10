ICC T-20 World Cup team announcement is. A total of 12 players team in Australia and England’s women cricketers femdom is. India on behalf of Poonam Yadav is the only cricketer who are playing XI in place is received. While the entire tournament has tremendous bat-to-16-year-old Shefali Varma, the 12th player in the team has been involved in.

Australia the champions that make up the Australian captain Meg line to the ICC’s team of the command is entrusted. While in the finals, tremendous bat-to-the-Australian opener couple Elysee Healy and Beth Mooney, this team’s opener is designed.



The ICC of this team in Australia for five, England’s four, India and South Africa of a player to have found a place.

India in the final 85 run by beating fifth-time champion to become the Australian team on behalf of Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg lane, Jess goes and Megan shoot the team have been involved in. While England’s side from captain Heather Knight, Nate see, Sophie Ecclestone and other shrubs have been replaced.