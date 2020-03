IND vs SA: what color will team India in hearty Pandya, back | IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya returns strengthens Team India for ODI Series

New Delhi: New Zealand in the ODI and Test series clean sweep after the now Team India in front of South Africa (India vs South Africa) The challenge is. This series is declared for Team India-foremost name Hardik Pandya (Hardik Pandya) Is the return of. Heartfelt return of Team India’s performance in the very difference cause can.

Warmest in August last year South Africa’s only against the T20 series were played. Then hurt them due to back surgery had to and they team up to recently fit are possible. Hearty without team Bangladesh and West Indies to visit India and of India visiting New Zealand was played. New Zealand tour in the hearty lack of Plenty is sorely missed. Now the most pressing question that is hearty return of Team India on the strength of how much uptick could.

Also read: IND vs SA: Indian team announced, Pandya, including 3 Veterans of the return, Rohit given to the rest

Hearty return of the team from a fast bowler all-rounder of the reduction was that the New Zealand tour in the very lack pomace was. Hearty ball and bat from the team in India contributed to give are. They match the reverse of the full capacity are. Recently don Patil T20 Cup in his brilliant performance in South Africa for the alarm bells may also occur.

So not only hearty on the field a great faith in God. Their presence in the team enthusiasm will propel it to someone suspicious are not. One of them runs and wickets for deep hungry looks. After a long time back, clean it in the show. Such on March 12 at the hospice before the match in Team India he hearty from bombshell hoping the same can.

Team India: Virat Kohli (Captain), peak Dhawan, Earth Shaw, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, en Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, user Chahal, Jaspreet Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Sun Gill.

South African team: Clinton Dick (captain), Samba Baum, Rasi van der dose, Pfaff du Plessis, Kyle are, the Heinrich case, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Asia Pelucas, and and, to sipura, but note, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.