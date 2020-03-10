India vs South Africa | India vs South Africa ODI series Coronavirus safety measures fan interaction selfies. | Coronavirus let go of India tour on the protest away from the will remain the. The African team, the selfie also in the caution of advice

South African team, cricket series for India is coming, on March 12 the first combat at the hospice

Sourav Ganguly has also said that the IPL even during coronavirus ranging taken precaution will be

Mar 10, 2020, 07:53 PM IST

Game desk. The South African team three one-day matches of the series for India is coming. The first match on March 12 at the hospice will be played. News agency according to the South African cricket board said the Tour team to the health advisory is released. This series during the protest from a distance and maintain a selfie, take the time to take precautions has said.

A few days ago, the BCCI president, Saurav Ganguly also said that on March 29 starting from IPL even during coronavirus deal with all of the possible measures will be taken.

In India 47 case

In India Coronavirus, a total of 47 cases have arrived. The government and health agencies also prevent infection of the whole can. Meanwhile the South African team three matches of the ODI series for India is coming. 12, 15 and 18 March these matches will be. Guest team by the board of its players to the series during the fans meet-mingle and selfie-taking from related some precautions is advised. Team management associated with an official said, “We have your team abroad to play take precautions to have said. Especially fans from socialize, selfie and photo take the time them much careful to have been told.”

Perhaps the hand also do not mix

The South African team of head coach Mark Boucher said a few days ago in an interview had said that maybe players on this tour by teaming up also please refrain. Boucher, according to the medical team, said players from said hand shake from the risk of infection the worst happens. Thus, it should be avoided. The England team at the moment Sri Lanka is on a tour. However, the IPL till now the picture is not clean. The BCCI about this health advisory so far has not issued. IPL the trouble with these is that the players in the league of Bollywood star socialize much happens. This risk of infection also increases.