Indian is celebration holi PM Narendra Modi Happy greets on Holi Madhya Prradesh Holi Live Updates

Today the whole country, Holi celebration is drowned. On the occasion, PM Modi greeted the people are. PM Modi said in his message, ‘the color, the Pegasus and enjoy the festival of Holi to all of you very much greetings. It’s fiesta all the countrymen of the joys in life came up.’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also greeted the people are.

While, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted the people are. He in his message wrote, ‘the colors of this celebration you all of life joys to the color of the drench can give, all the fellow countrymen to Holly’s hearty good wishes.’

The color, enthusiasm and enjoy the festival of Holi to all of you very much greetings. It's fiesta all the countrymen of the joys in life came up.

>> Bihar in the Divine has played Holi. During this time, they traditional Holi song sung.

Bihar: Children dance as a group of specially-abled persons sings traditional songs on the occasion of #Holi in Gaya.

>> Rajasthan in the videos source has also Holi is played.

>> Gujarat too Holi.

Gujarat: Devotees celebrate #Holi and dance to the tunes of devotional songs at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad.

Holi the color of the temples and even getting. Ujjain station temple, Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath temple also today the entire law-legislation from Holly played is going. Of Mathura Banke Bihari temple also Holi has.

Festival of Colors Holi in the country with the fun and excitement of being observed. Falgun Shukla Purnima, the celebrated festival Holi in India for three days is celebrated. The day before Holika Dahan, the second day, Tuesday i.e. dust or Bonfire of the ash of the Holi, and on the third day of Colors, Holi is played is. Of the country in many localities for many days engaged with Swami also happens. Swami people in the tea making Holi fun filled traditional song to sing and a-other colors and gulal shower do.