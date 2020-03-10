IPL 2020 Chennai Super kings MS Dhoni dons wicket keeper’s gloves once again see CSK Tweet

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) the preparations for the Chennai Super Kings camp from March 2 has begun. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla and many other player CSK camp in practice are engaged in. IPL 13th season at Eden Gardens on March 29 from Mumbai’s attack in the stadium will be. Opening match Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians and Mahendra Singh Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings to be played between. This before the tournament, Mahendra Singh Dhoni Nets on the fiercely sweating are shedding. In this ahead of the tickets of the practice.

Long time after Mahendra Singh Dhoni competitive cricket in this tournament will return. By the Chennai Super Kings official Twitter handles from Dhoni’s gloves wearing a tweeted the photo of.

ICC ODI World Cup 2019 since Dhoni Cricket is not played. In such Dhoni is back to cricket on the field view of fans eagerly are waiting. Three-time IPL title-winning captain Dhoni now Team India are not part. St Pant and KL Rahul’s wicket keeper the responsibility of the handle is laid. Bollywood star and cricket legends believe that the MS Dhoni of this years IPL performance is very important will. It performance it will decide that Australia in the T20 World Cup for the team are chosen or not.

Chennai Super Kings training camp in net practice, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni almost throughout the year from the cricket away from, but their fan following in any way, there’s no shortage of iPhone is. MA Chidambaram Stadium in practice during a fan Dhoni from the hand to shake the security cordon breaking climbing came. Dhoni also this fan did not disappoint.

Please tell that Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy, Chennai Super Kings by three-time IPL won the title of is. Last season Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings beat IPL title for the fourth time on your Capture The Cranberries was. Mahendra Singh Dhoni IPL Chennai Super Kings in the side of the play 160 matches in 44.34 average of 3858 scored.

Chennai Super Kings complete team:

Shane Watson, when he and, fap du Plessey, Suresh Raina, N. Jagdish, Murli Vijay, us Gaekwad, finisher: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell centre, Monu Singh, Sam Korean, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, R Tsai teen, lungi and the lamp, for, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, welcome to our live.