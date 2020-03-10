Ireland’s super over in the last ball for a six-planting in Afghanistan, beat Rashid Khan of the South Africa performance was useless

News



“/> Ireland’s memorable win

Ireland’s Greater Noida have played in the third T20 against Afghanistan in the Super Over in the last ball for a six-planting defeated, but Afghanistan ODI series 2-1, won. Ireland had to bat first while 142-8 of the score, made answer in which Afghanistan team 142-7 score of the same pie and combat tie up.

Super over in Afghanistan the team by playing 8 scored and Ireland by one wicket blog for the last ball for a six-planting this match won. 2013 for the first time since Ireland had Afghanistan in the T20 than in the beat. Kevin O’brien the player of the match and Ramallah garage the player of the series has been chosen.

Also read: Ranji Trophy 2019-20, the final – the second day of the game report

Earlier, Ireland had by winning the toss to bat first decided, but the team’s bad start and a score of 12 until he had two wickets lost were given. From here, Kevin O’brien (26) and are delay (37) between the 62 runs partnership and both of the team handled. Afghanistan’s bowlers had strongly back at regular intervals on Ireland’s wicket to. Harry text the course by 31 runs in the innings. In the end Simi Singh (12*) the unbeaten live score to 142 when it should have. For Afghanistan, Naveen ul Haq and CAS Ahmed 3-3 wickets for. Mujib-ur-Rehman and Rashid Khan, a wicket, found.

143 runs to chase squeamish Afghanistan the beginning of an excellent. Ramallah garage and Usman Ghani (18( first wickets for 60 runs of the partnership, but here the shift from the wobble has been and 100 runs to the team score of 100 until half the team squandered was given. Captain Asghar Afghan has a end handle and placed the match to the last over the range, where the team 16 runs was in desperate need of. Over the last third of the ball on the Afghan 32 by scoring out the. Although Rashid Khan at the end with a six and a four runs, which against the tie provided.

Super over in Mohammed the prophet and the Ramallah garage, come play, but she Craig Young against just 8 runs found. 9 runs to chase squeamish Ireland’s team on the third ball Paul Sterling of wickets lost was. The final ball on them three runs was in desperate need of and Kevin O’brien by Rashid Khan on the ball of the six, accusing the team a memorable victory.

Brief scores:

Ireland: 142-8

Afghanistan: 142-7