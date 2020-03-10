Irfan Pathan son tries to knock out Sachin Tendulkar with his boxing skills watch video

New Delhi: The Indian team, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan, the son of Imran a video on social media viral is happening. It Sachin Irfan Pathan son moms do fun eye are coming. This video Irfan Pathan said his social media account on the stock has. On this video likes and comments of the glut has come. These video fans quite like coming. In the video Sachin Tendulkar Irfan Pathan, son of Imran with the ‘boxed’ do eye are coming and the same with height measure are visible. Imran in this video standing on the bench are.

This video shares while Irfan Pathan has the caption written, “Imran doesn’t know what he is doing…when he will be larger then the song that what he has done.” The start of this video on Sachin Tendulkar’s comment and wrote that “time with the kids grow is always fantastic lives. Imran one day, you muscles your papa and me more stronger won.”

Please tell that the cricket of Mumbai have Sachin Tendulkar on social media is quite active live. He via social media, always protest, always with live connect.

Always fun hanging out with little

kids. Your muscles will one day definitely be bigger and stronger than mine and your father’s, Imran. 😀 @IrfanPathan https://t.co/ZQvizqyXzv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar Indian team from the side of the 200 Tests at 53.78 average of 15921 runs scored. During this period he has 51 centuries and 68 half centuries planted. While he 463 ODI matches at 44.83 average of 18426 runs scored. During this period he has 96 half centuries and 49 centuries planted. Though Sachin by India on behalf of only one T-20 match played.

These are also read:

Finals World Cup after the defeat Shefali cries see the sorrow: Brett Lee