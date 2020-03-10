Jyotiraditya Scindia dpearture from Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia break brought invitation on social media so people uttering – again, Games were mostly

Madhya Pradesh, Kamalnath Government Crisis news and updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) after Congress quit which as well as of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on the government crisis has deepened. The UPA government, Union Minister Scindia resignation after social media and also in plenty of trend you are. Users their resignation on the fiercely fun take the are. Twitter user Nisha Singh Rathore @therealnisha1 by Amit Shah, one of the photos, wrote, ‘the game went mostly.’ Bihari Babu @Ranjans53091047 tweet writes, ‘Just Scindia, Kamal Nath and home in the window of the mouth and ‘bad not values is Holly’ I fled.’ A user writes, ‘my water descends see my the house on the edge don’t make up I connected the Hu back to the of course come.’

Similar Hansraj Meena @HansrajMeena Scindia on Saturday, a spokesman writes, ‘the first intro consisting of the country with traitors, is now the BJP consist of country to independence and his party of traitors. Scindia family of the original character is clear that the plate in the account are the same in the do. History are witness.’ Congress of Pankaj one writes, ‘some shame can take, let’s nevertheless traitors reward of the meet at greet.’ Ngan writes, ‘You are the prime minister, the claimant may become were on to regret your your ideology is change the cast.’

Please tell that leave the party at the Congress said that anti-party activities let go of the Scindia expel has been. Madhya Pradesh Congress with 17 MLAs and ministers of the Bangalore being in the news. These Scindia’s close that are described. Of these, Scindia of the faithful, who are considered to Congress, 14 of the legislators said on Tuesday the governor of the state his resignation sent. Of the King’s House sources said the information given to it. King, an official pointed out, ‘let us via email 14 legislators, the resignation of the Met.’ In this regard, further details is awaited. Before Scindia in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet some time after Congress president Sonia Gandhi handed my resignation was.

Special thing is that these legislators after the resignation of Kamal Nath and of the government in the minority of coming danger. The Congress in the state have 114 legislator and four independents, BSP and Samajwadi Party of a legislator’s support. The BJP, of the 107 legislators are. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah met after Scindia said on his Twitter handle via announced his resignation. He who resignation has shared that on nine of the March date.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

