Jyotiraditya Scindia Resignation: Congress leader said – Scindia of the clan by the British with the was, once again, they have the same heinous ideology are standing with

Jyotiraditya Scindia Resignation, Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress to resign from giving the same political state has intensified there. Madhya Pradesh Congress, former president Arun Yadav here on the tweets via hitting, “said Jyotiraditya Scindia adopted by the character took me the slightest regret. Scindia clan’s freedom struggle during the British rule and their with to the ideology of the line in the stand and their help was. Today Jyotiraditya has the same heinous ideology to once again stand and your ancestors salute is.”

Arun Yadav’s statement on BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan memorandum grated. He said, “until Scindia in the Congress were, until then, the chef were, for them, now the mafia have become. The Congress of this dual-criteria not OK.”

Alka Lamba said – the youth entrusted to the driving seat: Delhi Assembly polls Congress to get involved in Alka Lamba also said the party high command’s decisions on the questions raised. He tweets in youth the power of command handing over the demand, stating that the leader who up until now on the driving seat have lived (70 Cross-age), them backseat should come in on and back on the seat (with 30 cross-young), them stars should catch up.

Arun Yadav in addition to Digvijay Singh’s son and Kamal Nath the government in the minister given Singh also Scindia, the party leaving on seared. He said, “Jhansi history once again repeated. We Your people will stand by, the power of what is, he comes to-IS lives. We have your theory on people with unswerving stand.” The minister Jeetu Patwari said, “a history was made in 1857, Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi’s death, then a history was made in 1967 set from the government and today again a history is going to become. Three, it has been said that yes we have.”

Scindia’s son said- ‘Father is proud’: Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of Martin Scindia said in a tweet, said, “I am proud that my father had for his standing. A party from the stay connected after her leave is not easy. When I say that we are power hungry, if not history itself tells it. We have already promised that in the future we Country and Madhya Pradesh in the effective will change.”

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

