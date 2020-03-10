Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor on Sunday, 3, son of Timur with shopping on the preparations. During this time, Timor black vest to check if Neckar the cars seemed to come. Shopping after Kareena’s son an ice cream run. Ice cream to eat Timor, so I bent down to see it is your face to the Borg was taken. Hand of Timur’s mother to hold your hand was placed, and then the other ice cream to enjoy it. During Kareena and quickly walk pulling left, but Timur then just fun ice cream to be eaten were. Social media on Timur of these cute pictures plenty of get viral they. Please tell that during this time, Timur Ali Khan dad Saif were with them.