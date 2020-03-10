Katrina Kaif defends Rohit Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan emotional news entertainment – Rohit Shetty’s support came Katrina, on social media passion, Amitabh, five reports.

Rohit Shetty directed the movie in the sun soon the release is happening. In this movie Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead role are. In addition to these two in the movie Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s. These days Rohit Shetty in his film to get to know the deals. On Sunday, suddenly on social media ‘there yo, Rohit Shetty’s’ trend has begun. That’s because Rohit Shetty recently a statement which was is Katerina from Nathan.

Katrina on the wall, bad trapped Rohit Shetty, the troll that came after the actress’s statement.