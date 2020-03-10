KGF actress Raveena Tandon s of the edge shows tremendous style online, viral pictures homemade

Image credit: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram

Special style GQ

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon (Raveena Tandon) accordingly, Train No. KGF (KGF) the second part of shooting in a state of affairs. In this movie Raveena crucial character will appear. Meanwhile, the actress said on social media, your very bold pictures and share with astonishment macha is given. See pictures.