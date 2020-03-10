Kings XI Punjab included in the 4 best match finisher batter

Top 5 / Top 10



“/> Chennai Super Kings shots against him Glenn Maxwell

The Indian Premier League included in the Kings XI Punjab such a team, which from the beginning, many veteran players are involved and every time the team decorated in this way is so that the title strong contender does. This team of IPL the beginning of Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Kumar Sangakkara, mail given and Brett Lee as the legendary players was.

While the IPL in 2019 also in this team KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Ravichandran Ashwin as the player are involved but this team IPL of 12 years in the history of a single title, Your Name could not. While the team of the last few seasons in the display view, so the team playoff in place even managed to create a furore is.

2019 in the Punjab team of Antalya in 12 digits, with the sixth number was, while in 2018 the team with 12 points in the seventh number was. Similar team in 2017 even in the playoff failed to reach was. Although the team in the 2014 finals, managed to reach was but in the final match Kolkata Knight Riders at the hands of her humiliating defeat suffered had.

Also read : IPL Records – in the IPL orange cap to win the 3 Indian batsman

Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming season, even for many veteran players are included, which your great performance on the strength of the team, the IPL champions, although you can before we you Team 4 the most spectacular match finisher about the players are going to tell.

#4 James is

“/> James is

New Zealand veteran player James is, last few times in international cricket in a fantastic performance. Although he made his IPL debut in 2014 only Delhi team was but after that he long time in this tournament not played and IPL 2020 in he Kings XI Punjab on behalf of the finest innings while playing can appear. Is the international T20 careers of the talk, so he therein 141 more than the strike rate are scored. While his domestic cricket career also has been brilliant. As such it can be said that Kings XI Punjab is a good match finisher can be proven.