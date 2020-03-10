Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia November in the Twitter bio removed from the was Congress the name of the 45 days, had been running for Congress from the thing

Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis: Congress leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the Congress resigned. The day of Holi about 12 o’clock Scindia Twitter from the Congress primary membership of the party leaving the Congress. It is merely 20 minutes later the same Congress also Scindia on them from the party sacked. Being said that Madhya Pradesh issued the political state between the Scindia suddenly decided. However, it is not. Scindia from the Congress high command angry with informing were going. November 2019 in Scindia your Twitter handle in the bio had changed. He bio from former MP and central minister posts like referring to deleting themselves social activist and cricket lover told. Even rumors Uri were that Scindia Congress can leave.

According to sources, alleged of Father of his was the last considerable time from them to Congress, from your relationships to think about saying were. Also go 45 days already alleged the former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan came in contact with. Here Scindia of loyal legislators, including Congress, leaving the BJP and joining the screenplay was written.

Congress leaving the matter of where are here: Twitter from the Congress information of the removal, even after Scindia leave the party point of denying was given. He himself come forward to these things, the rumor was dubbed. A news agency in the conversation he said that was the advice of people on I your occupation little is done. Shift it about a month ago was the same.

Jyotiraditya Scindia to ANI, on no mention of the Congress party in his Twitter bio: A month back I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people’s advice I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless. pic.twitter.com/63LAw9SIvb — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Four months ago, also came from the state government the displeasure of the crash Indeed, Scindia Chambal terrain in the floods there after the occupants from the village, visiting the Met. Flood victims of help to the chief minister Kamal Nath and the letters were written. In it he state of poor repair of roads also was in demand. Was told that the chief minister Kamal Nath said any of these letters did not give the answer. Is reported that, in the same annoyed by the Scindia Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met. However after meeting from their side stated that Breguet Madhya Pradesh in the context of the conversation were.

In Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath and chief minister after becoming marginalized drove Scindia: In Madhya Pradesh the Congress more seats after meeting Kamal Nath (Kamal Nath) and Scindia in the chief the name of the finalist to Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi), the great struggle had to be. When Kamal Nath name finals so Scindia camp has opposed also done. The government become right after Shivraj Singh Scindia met the news of the front came. Subsequently, Scindia of groupies who are known to be Madhya Pradesh government ministers constantly Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath against the statement given.

