Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis congress CM KamalNath govt face difficulties to prove majority in state assambly – Madhya-Pradesh Political Crisis: Kamal Nath the government now for the majority far-fetched, SP, BSP independents together some can’t-learn – MP Assembly of the math

Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: In Madhya Pradesh, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress primary membership to resign from Congress for the big blow has proved. Scindia after the resignation of their ranks of pro-22 the legislator resigned already. These legislators by email through the house, to their assembly membership to resign from the sent.

Congress rebel legislators of this move in the state, Kamal Nath led the 15-month-old Congress government falling on the verge of reach has been. Kamal Nath and the government in the Assembly to prove majority now seem far-fetched. If the Samajwadi Party and BSP and independent MLAs also got to visit the Congress in the Assembly to prove majority will be difficult.

The current assembly of the mathematics of the 230 members in the assembly 2 seats are empty. 228 22 legislators to resign after the 206 seats exceptions are. Such in the majority to prove the figure of 104 seat gets. Congress near the speaker, including the 92 legislators are. Such in the 4 independents in addition to the SP and Congress of 1-1 legislators also get involved even if it figure 101 only reaches. While the BJP, near the 107 legislators are. Such existing in arithmetic terms, the BJP government could.

On the other side of Congress, many senior leaders acknowledge are now in Madhya Pradesh the government of the party to refrain is impossible. In Lok Sabha, Congress party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Jyotiraditya Scindia’s go to our great loss. I don’t think that in Madhya Pradesh, now our government Escape will. While, senior Congress leader and former chief minister’s brother Laxman Singh, said that now sit in opposition have to prepare the. We Strong will fight and The Voice of the public will.

Total seat-230

Vacant seat-2

Legislators of resignation – 22

The remaining seat – 206

The majority of the figure-104

Party condition: The BJP-107

Congress – 92 (speaker)including

Independents-4

SP – 1

BSP – 1



