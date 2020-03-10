In Madhya Pradesh late Monday night Congress and has been expanded. The chief minister Kamal Nath and close to 20 legislators in Bhopal meeting after the resignation handed. CM had their resignation accepted also for.

News agency ANI, according to all 16 be ministers, which is that Kamal Nath meeting with the were present in the He resignation assigned to it. The capital Bhopal in this meeting, 16 In be the minister was. However, the Congress ‘ six ministers in Bengaluru is. Took them to Deepak’s supporters claim that they in Congress will return back to.

This some while ago, Minister Kamal Nath had said – the mafia with the help of which the government is unstable want to make them successful will not. My greatest strength is the trust and love of the public is. I anyone for the government to not be will.

MP Political Crisis News Updates

Baku CM, “I your life to the full mass service dedicated to have, on invitation by my government and changeable of the immoral way adopted.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader PC Sharma told reporters – present at the meeting all ministers CM the resignation are handed over. We request that the state of the cabinet re-formed, so the BJP has created a situation of combat to be. Government remaining, the entire five-year run.

Separately, Delhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi meet hurriedly, their housing 10 Janpath arrived. Right there, that being said that Madhya Pradesh has declared the Thursday said that Congress party will be meeting.

Please tell that Deepak had this whole events from Ann ago your Delhi visit did cancel, after which he hurriedly Bhopal arrived. And, the room.Q in the capital of the night around 10 o’clock he made urgent Cabinet meeting convened.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

