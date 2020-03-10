mary kom for olympics: boxing qualifiers : Mary Kom, Penal, including 8 Indians Tokyo ticket – six time world champion mary kom qualifies for the tokyo olympics

Amman



Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom and World Championships silver medalist Amit Panda, including the now eight Indian boxers, has released the Asia/Ocean Olympic qualifiers in victory at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic for qualified have taken. Tournament’s second seed, Mary Kom the women’s 51 kg weight class of the division in the final 28 years of the Philippines of the Irish made the unilateral than in the 5-0 drubbing by giving the second time the Olympic play of your dream accomplished.

World number-5, Mary Kom first rounds in a defensive look came. But the second round both boxers between tough combat got to see and Indian boxer has its edge maintained. Seasoned Mary Kom took the third and final rounds, in your experience the full advantages of taking your opponent constantly on the attack and continued to 5-0 win your name while in the semi-finals had taken. With the win, Mary Kom said Tokyo Olympic for India is now up to seventh Olympic quota could have.

In the semi-finals, Mary Kom facing China’s yuan Chang will. Male class in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games champion, is the top seed Panda’s 52 kg quarter finals against South Asian Games champions Philippines Carlo Palam 4-1 outperform by giving the semi-finals in your place confirmed. As well as, for the first time the Olympic play your dream of also be completed.

Panda from the beginning as well as aggressive style in an eye come up and they invade your opponent and continued to the first round in the 3-2 took the lead. Asian Games champion of the second-round in your invasion and retained a after a many punch planted. Panda has second-round 4-1 in the magnificent took the lead. Indian boxer by the third and final round-even in your attack, no reduction in come given. Constantly punch, accusing Tokyo Olympics ticket, chopped taken.

The world silver medalist said after the win said, ‘I, even before the boxers with the game had finished and the victory I have. So we are the same according to your strategy making were. We round rate rounds moving forward are. Now I Olympic quota achieved and I am very happy.’

In the semi-finals he faced Rio Olympic bronze medalist China’s Hu jianguan will. Xiaguan in the 2015 World Championships and 2019 in the Asian Championships, also in bronze medals are. Panda has your next bout of the about said, ‘I think China’s Boxers Against even before the game I have and victory I have. Now our target that will remain that we compared this even gain the victory and Finals your place to create. Today my uncle snail Panda’s birthday is and I your IT Olympic tickets dedicated to them I am.’

While, the current World Championships bronze medal winner Manish Kaushik to 63 kg of a close quarters in the final match, suffered defeat. Tournament in the third seed and Asian Games silver medal winner Mongolia’s fingers bars by Manish 3-2 outwitted.

The Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish have this necklace in spite of still Tokyo Olympic quota gain is the chance to. Box-off bout in the under 63 kg in the quarters finals in the losers boxers another chance. In such a state of near just one more chance. Manish now the Olympic quota to gain on Wednesday, box-off bout of Australia under the here grid from the Play Store.

Earlier, India’s emerging women boxers Sakshi Chaudhary in the 57 kg class quarter-finals, suffered defeat. The former youth world champion, to witness South Korea’s AG I’m against the unilateral than in the 0-5 from the spank has to be lying. This necklace as well as witnessing the Tokyo Olympic tickets get missed tagged. Witnessing 15 years of age only in the AIBA World Junior Women’s Championships in the finals of the US national champion Ariel Ramirez beat giving the sensation spread was given, but he is at the moment in their careers the first time the Olympic dream of playing full not she has been.

