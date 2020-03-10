Mary Kom has achieved the Tokyo Olympics ticket

Image copyright

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom’s boxing (51 kg category) this year in Tokyo to be played in the Olympic Games to your name sure is.

On Monday, Mary Kom said Aman in the ongoing Asian qualifiers of the competition quarterfinal match in the Philippines of Irish ago on the easy victory achieved.

Additionally he the Tokyo Olympics of qualifying for the also taken. Second-seeded Mary Kom has qualify juxtaposition 5-0 from its name.

Mary Kom has years of 2012 London Olympics bronze medal was achieved. At that time women’s boxing for the first time the Olympic Games was involved in.

Now 37 years of this experienced Maccabees face in the semi-finals of China Yuan Chang will.

Asian clear their first round, Mary Kom’s Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning New Zealand of the Maccabees taste can 5-0 was defeated.

Olympic qualified for after Mary Kom’s your pleasure of course and on his Twitter account this victory of the photo-sharing.

He Your Post wrote, “in humility from the master of the beginning occurs. #Tokyo2020”

India and the rest of the Maccabees of the recent

Yet of the seven Indian Maccabees Tokyo for the Olympics, achieved the quota are. Indian boxing federation (BFHI) has its information is given.

Mary Kom after the victory of the BFI from the side of the tweets are told that Mary Kom seventh Indian Maccabees become above who Tokyo open quota is achieved.

Mary Kom before the world’s number one male Maccabees and World Championships silver medalist Amit Panda (52 kg) Tokyo Olympics to qualify are. It’s his first Olympics will be.

In addition the Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning development Krishnan (69kg), Asian Championships gold winner Pooja Rani (75 kg), World Championships, twice silver medal winning Lee Mogren (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Satish Kumar (91 kg plus) also the Tokyo Olympics quota you’ve achieved.

Mary Kom is about how much you know

Playback on your device can’t Mary Kom: BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year nominee

