mary kom qualifies for the tokyo olympics advanced to Asian Olympic Qualifiers semifinal – Mary Kom has achieved Tokyo Olympic tickets, Asian qualifiers in the semifinals of the FIFA | sports – News quote

Mary Kom (Mary Kom) by the 2012 London Olympics was won at bronze medal

6-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51 kg) by Jordan to Amman in the Asian qualifier for the semi-finals in reaching the Tokyo Olympics ticket you’ve achieved. Mary Kom (Mary Kom) in their careers the second time in the Olympic plan. The year before in 2012 London Olympic in Mary Kom has not only qualified had rather he there bronze medal also was won. Now Mary Kom from Tokyo in the Olympic medal will be expected.

Mary Kom’s unilateral victory

Asian qualifier of the second preferred Mary Kom (Mary Kom) by the qualifier to combat 5-0 from its name. Now 37 years of this experienced boxers face in the semi-finals of China Yuan Chang, which will be the former Youth Olympic champion are.

Amit Panda will also be visiting TokyoMary Kom before Amit Panda (Amit Panghal) also Tokyo Olympic qualified for the tax. World Championships silver medal win and top seed Amit Panda (52 kg) on Monday said the Asian Boxing qualifiers to the quarter-finals of the Philippines Carlo Palma beat. Panda for the first time in Olympic qualified for. The current Asian and Asian Championship gold medal winner Panda The Palm 4-1 drubbing given and in the semi-finals made it. Panda 2018 Asian Games semi-final and the 2019 World Championship quarter-finals in Palm beat already.

