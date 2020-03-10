On 13 March will be the India-Pakistan combat, the World Cup in face-to-face will be teams

India, including four teams in this match are making debuts





New Delhi. India and Pakistan (India-Pakistan) between Cricket match Are waiting for the actors to this news is both teams, on 13 March face-to-face will be. Both teams on March 11 from Cape Town (Cape Town) in the over -50 s Cricket World Cup (World Cup) in your stamina will show. This tournament moves first came in but India, including four teams in this match debuts in May.

This tournament’s first season in Sydney, Australia Pakistan beat had won. At that time in this tournament eight teams participated. This time this tournament this season in total 12 teams taking part are. These teams are divided into two halves is. India with Pakistan Division – B is placed in. The tournament’s first combat Australia and Zimbabwe played at will, while the final combat, March 24, Newlands would be in . India (India) in addition to the West Indies, Zimbabwe, Namibia and West Indies earlier this year in this tournament debuts will, while England, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Wales, Canada and South Africa already this tournament plays in India are. Tournament of this season in 42 matches played will be. All teams over 45 please.

Indian team: Shailendra Singh (Captain), Iqbal Khan, Mayank Handal, crossing endless, Tushar Jhaveri, Ashwini Aurora, pretend Singh, Adil Hall, PG beautiful, Pradeep Patel, were Bomba, Thomas George, Sanjeev Berry, Deepak, Dilip Chavan and Srikant Satya

