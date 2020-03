Entertainment Desk updated Tue, 10 Mar 2020 08:06 PM IST

In the ’80s, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana’ in Kaikeyi’s character forms the famous marred actress Padma Khanna today 71-year-old already. Movies Indian work above Padma Khanna even today, the Ramayana in Kaikeyi’s character is not known. But now, Padma Khanna glare of a world far away. Their birthday on the lines of Let know their life is connected to certain things.