Ranji final 2020 | Ranji Trophy final-Saurashtra vs Bengal in Rajkot first day play Cheteshwar Pujara Jaydev Unadkat Abhimanyu Easwaran Anustup Majumdar. | Ranji Trophy finals on the first day of Saurashtra score of 206/5; the semi-finals in Australia, who put Bengal Majumdar injured

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 09, 2020, 08:47 PM IST

Game desk. In Rajkot are being played Ranji Trophy finals the first day of the Saurashtra and Bengal against the 5 wicket on 206 runs. Saurashtra toss winning on home turf before the Supreme Court decided. Them good start found but after five wickets have fallen. Cheteshwar Pujara due to illness retired through the pain returned. The Bengal’s leading batsman Anustup Majumdar’s finger in too serious injury. His scans have been made. Its information not in the front eye.

Good start, the advantage of not

Saurashtra to have Desai and Abhi that the opening of the. Desai’s 38 and that the 54-run innings. Its Jadeja also 54 scored. Sheldon Jackson and Sarkaria’t take long to tick as possible. Pujara has 24 the ball on the 5 scored. During this same period their health as occurred. They retire through the pain returned. According to Information, three-day fever and tonsils in throat is the discomfort of. She further bating can find or not, this is about the team management had no statement not given. Bengal for draining more and Shahbaz Ahmed 1-1, while Argentina team has 3 wickets for.

Mazumdar injured

Saurashtra of the good start after Bengal by five wickets ranging comeback of course, but in this order, their top order batsman Anustup Majumdar were injured. Mazumdar slip fielding were. At the same during a catch in an effort to take their finger injured occurred. Their scan has been made. If it injured turned out to be so it Bengal for the huge loss will be. In the semi-finals Mazumdar of the century thanks to the only Bengal Karnataka was defeated.