Ranji Trophy Final 2020 Match Live Score, Saurashtra vs Bengal Final Match 2nd Day online streaming Live Cricket Score – SAU 384/8 (160.0) – Ranji Trophy Final 2020, Saurashtra vs Bengal 2nd Day Live Cricket Score: the second day being devoted to cricket, Pujara’s fifty; here India match LIVE score

Ranji Trophy Final 2019-20, Saurashtra vs Bengal 2nd Day Live Cricket Score: Ranji Trophy 86th season in the finals of the Saurashtra and Bengal between the brushes is released. The two-day game over. On the second day i.e. March 10 Cheteshwar Pujara and Arpit sea of the Series partnership center of attraction in. Both of Baikal up to the state of a single wicket did not fall. Pay by the second consecutive and career of the 7th first class century imposed. Pujara also the 60th first-class fifty put up.

On the second day of the game ending time of the Saurashtra score of 160 over 8 wickets on 384 runs was. Lamp Jeannie and demanded Jadeja 13-13 by scoring the creases on were. Bengal on behalf of the second day, Mukesh Kumar 2 and Shahbaz Ahmed is a wicket taken. Two days after the game is over can be said that Saurashtra driving seat is moving toward.

Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium are being played this match on the first day of Saurashtra by the toss winning the batting chosen was. Saurashtra on the first day by 80.5 overs in the 5th wicket on 206 runs were scored. Therein laid a sea of unbeaten 29-run is also included.