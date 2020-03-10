New Zealand tour on failing to Ravichandran Ashwin said on your home at the highest form in the return signal are given. The star off-spinner by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) of the division in the league ninth round match in the MRC-A on behalf of alert while playing against the 102-run innings.

He your shift in 180 balls face he had 13 fours and a six inlaid. During this time he r. Srinivasan (87) for the fourth wicket to Sunil Gavaskar partnership also. New Zealand tour after India’s first match was.

He Wellington in the first Test in just three wickets were for and four were scored. In the second game them a chance was not found. Ashwin by 2017 after 27 Test matches 17.36 average of scored and are just a Fifties inlaid is.