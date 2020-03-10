Sonia Gandhi led Congress gets Double Shock as 19 MLA left INC just after Jyotiraditya Scindia – Congress repeating the blow! Jyotiraditya Scindia of the resignation of Ann after 19 legislators also sent a retraction letter

In Madhya Pradesh on Holi Congress to two consecutive bodybuilders shocks began. In the morning the First party Samajwadi Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the interim president Sonia Gandhi sent a resignation made public.

He Letter via said that he congress in the state and the country some good can’t. As such it forward moment is. Scindia’s resignation of Ann after their pro-that faction of 19 legislators also gave the speaker the resignation shipped.

The Congress of these rebel 19 legislators in the six states Minister too. All these Karnataka located in Bangalore of the resort were in, who Scindia’s resignation of Ann after his resignation continue were given.

Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis

Impatient Chau said, Scindia ji many are at senior positions. Maybe Modi ji to them by the minister of the post lured in. We know that his family many decades from the BJP is in contact, nevertheless it has huge disadvantages.

Chau according to, I don’t think that our government now the descent would be very crowded. This is today’s round of the BJP’s politics, which is always governments to destabilize the tries.

Separately, Scindia’s resignation after the Congress, some leaders of them on target taken. Said that he traitors is. The corresponding former on the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said – Scindia unless Congress were, by then Maharaja were. Now the mafia have? That’s what the Congress of double standards, reflecting the.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

