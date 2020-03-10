UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020, Sarkari Result 2020, Sarkari Naukri Job in 2020: Applications invited for officers posts, Salary Upto 3 lakh – UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020: Officer Recruitment is Chance, the salary will be 3 lacs

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVNL) by the Assistant Engineer, Account Officer, Assistant Review Officer, pharmacist, including the many posts invites the application are made. The application process 07 March began and 06 April will end. Application fee 08 to April can be stored. Interested candidates official website uprvunl.org by visiting the online application through can.

This recruitment process is through total 353 vacant post to be filled are. For these jobs to be eligible, candidates to interview after a computer-based examination qualified must.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020: These have released details of posts

Assistant Engineer (AE) – 28

Assistant Engineer-Civil – 13

Account Officer – 04

Assistant Review Officer – 10

Staff nurse – 18

Pharmacist – 17

Technical grade fitter – 78

Technical Grade-II electrician – 139

Technical Grade II – 46

Total – 353

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020: these are the application steps

Step 1: Firstly the official website uprvunl.org visit.

Step 2: on the homepage are visible to the application, click on the link.

Step 3: now a new page on your details to enter and registration please.

Step 4: Complete please fill out the form and upload photo.

Step 6: in the end pay the fees and submit.

AE at the level of the posts, candidates have at least 65 percent marks in the engineering degree should be. Account officer for the MBA degree is necessary. Technical grade for posts, ITI certification with a Grade 10 education is required. Staff and pharmacists to, applicants to the diploma will need.

AE level positions for application to the candidate’s age less than 18 years should be; the rest of the positions to apply for the minimum age of 21 years. Maximum age 40 year fixed. Reserved category candidates for maximum age relaxation is given.

Unreserved candidates Rs 1000 of fee while the reserved category candidates the application fee 700/- RS is. The official notification in accordance with the selected candidates to 3 lakhs salary get.

