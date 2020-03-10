Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Lead Wishes As Cricketers Celebrate Holi

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


Virat with hearty Pandya and peak Dhawan their families with Holi celebrated and he greeted,

By : ABP News | 10 Mar 2020 05:01 PM (IST)

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya lead wishes as cricketers celebrate Holi

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and other cricketers took to Twitter and other social media platforms on your cognitive Holi greetings. Virat Kohli tweet and wrote that, “all of you Holi greetings. This festival all of you life in color brought. Happy Holi.” During this time, All player your family and relatives with Holi celebrate infuse.

Peak Dhawan recently in South Africa against three ODI matches of the series 15 to see the Indian part of the team is built. In such Dhawan, also has Holly on his he greeted. Frou Dhawan on Twitter of his family tweeted the photo and wrote that from loved ones to loved ones marry young, the joys of color brings the Holi. Happy Holi.

The team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also hurt from the emerging South Africa series to return to the team are. While Harbhajan Singh and Deepak chahār also in the IPL for Chennai to play are fully prepared. In such these players even on social media all the Holi greetings.

Kohli & Co on Wednesday against South Africa, Cricket launches will where the first match in Dharamsala will be played. While the second Lucknow and the third in Kolkata will.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here