Yes Bank Scam: The financial industry’s trusted sources of Met data shows that 10 large business groups related to at least 44 companies on the most of the bank 34,000 crore of bad loan is. These information, such a time came when the CBI said on Monday (March 9, 2020) of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife and three daughters against bribe-taking charges under the case entered. As well as his family alleged bribe in the case of Mumbai seven places in the crackdowns also.

The information that unfolded industrialist Anil Ambani group of at least nine companies on 12,800 crore of NPAs is. Similarly, Subhash Chandra of Essel group belonging to at least 16 companies on 8,400 crore of NPAs is. In addition DHL Group Dewan Housing Finance Corporation and the trust Realtors Private Limited the bank from 4,735 crore in debt taken. The bank has in addition, Jet Airways also 1,100 crore of the loan given is.

Yes Bank of bad loan in Carr or even that the two companies companies Cox & Kings and go travels close to 1,000 crore debt of which bad loan would translate into a mirrored. In addition B M been the group’s India Infra, McLeod Russel, Assam tea and Eveready (1,250 crore), Omkar Realtors and developers of the two projects (2,710 crore), Radius Developers (1,200 Rs) and the Thapar Group of GG power (500 crore) on the bad loan is.

