Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, Updated Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 12:50 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Congress these days fat you have. Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation, since everyone is surprised. Then, not only Congress, but also the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ranks of Inspire also Mach was. It’s political seism between Bollywood director tweets to become viral is.