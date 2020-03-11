Asia Olympic Qualifier Indian Boxer Amit Panghal And Lovlina Borgohain Wins Bronze Medal – Olympic qualifier: using and developing in the finals, Mary Kom-Satish and Ashish got the bronze

Six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medal winner India’s legendary female boxer MC Mary Kom in the Asian Olympic qualifier in the semi-final against suffered defeat. Them 51 kg of China in the yuan Chang’s 3-2, defeated. Them the bronze medal had to be content with that. However, he won Olympic quota already has acquired. Using and development in the final

The Punjab boxer Simranjit Kaur (60kg) China Taipei boxer, Shih-Yi Wu in the semifinals 4-1 by beating the Asian Olympic qualifiers in the finals of the place your firm has taken. However, Simran has already Olympic quota acquired was. Quarterfinals against Simran by the Mongolian boxer beat the first Olympic quota was achieved. Asian Olympics qualifiers Indian boxers development Krishna’s gaze at the gold medal is. He on Tuesday, Kazakhstan’s boxers to beat in the final cement your spot is. At the moment, he is the silver medal for sure have taken. Amit Panda and lie felt the hand of the bronze

Earlier, Amit Panda and Lee Bergen the Asian Olympic qualifier in the bronze medal from the satisfaction to have had. Jordan running in the boxing competition on Tuesday, both players in the semi-finals, suffered defeat. Although both boxers by India on behalf of the Tokyo Olympics to cement your spot is. Both boxers for the first time in the Olympics will participate. World Championships silver medal winning India’s star boxer Amit panda to 52 kg never in the semifinals of the China’s Jianghan Hu the hands of the 2-3 defeat suffered. While the women’s 69 kg never in Lee Bergen also China’s own Hong th hands of 0-5 from the humiliating defeat suffered.

Sachin Kumar 81 kg in Vietnam’s boxers to beat 4-1 by beating the first box-off bout achieved. The final box of to he on Wednesday, Tajikistan’s boxers सिनेजमातुल्लोव others. However, the Olympic quota to get their hopes still intact.

Satish and Ashish has won the bronze medal

The day of the last in India two of the other boxers Satish Kumar and Ashish Kumar is also in the semi-finals unbeaten the bronze medal had to be content with. Satish where 91 kg never in Uzbekistan’s slow brother the hands of the necklace found while Ashish Kumar 75 kg never in the Philippines boxers hands of despair hand. Although both players already in India for the Tokyo Olympic quota you’ve achieved.