Bigg Boss 13 winner says he was always a part of Shehnaaz | Shahnaz age, ranging from broken Siddharth Shukla

TV reality show “Big Boss 13′ in the House of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz age and how the crowd rich in love was found. Between the two is quite good bonding witnesses. Parallel to leave the crowd by both his name including ‘side’ to put his name. The show finished after Siddhartha and Shahnaz away from each other. But Siddharth Shukla Shahnaz age of today is also very Miss You.

Agency news from the Big Boss 13, the winner of Siddhartha Shukla said, “Shahnaz stay in touch with hard. But when ever, and they have a chance then contact him. Shahnaz a friend of mine and I always his life to be a part of want.” However, not only because Siddhartha it Shahnaz friend explains the rather big boss in the House of Shahnaz also Siddhartha your best friend tells you to do.

शहनाज़ गिल ने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को अपना बेस्ट फ्रेंड बताते हुए भावी योजना की बात शेयर की थी. शहनाज़ गिल ने कहा था कि अपने बेटे का नाम कुछ ऐसा रखना चाहेंगी जो एक योद्धा के रवैये को दर्शाए. इस पर सिद्धार्थ ने व्यंग्य कसते हुए जवाब दिया कि अपने बेटे का नाम चाकू क्यों नहीं रख लेतीं. कुछ दिनों पहले दोनों का सोशल मीडिया पर एक रोमांटिक डांस वीडियो भी वायरल हुआ था. मिर्ची म्यूजिक अवॉर्ड 2020 के परफॉर्मेंस के डांस वीडियो में दोनों एक दूसरे के बाहों में देखे गए थे.

होली पर शाहरुख खान ने फैंस को विश, साथ ही दिया ये खास संदेश

Holi 2020: अमिताभ बच्चन के गाने पर डांस करती दिखीं शिल्पा शेट्टी, वीडियो वायरल

मनोरंजन की खबरों के लिए यहां देखिए सास बहू और साजिश का पूरा एपिसोड

