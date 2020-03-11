Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi – Jyotiraditya Scindia of Congress from had given resignation, Modi-Shah met after the public letter

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia Congress has left. In addition to the formal He, Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resign even handed. News agency ANI news according to the Scindia resigned Monday i.e. on March 9 had given. In it he said, ‘it is for me to move on is time. I believe that the i-Con staying in your state, the country of the service am not able to. I believe that it is best that I now have a new beginning ahead with the run.’ Meanwhile, the organization of Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal said that Jyotiraditya Scindia for anti-party activities go from Congress with immediate effect, have been expelled.

Madhya Pradesh issued in the political developments in parliament Tuesday (March 10, 2020) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had met. Subsequently, his resignation public happened. Sources quoted the news that the Scindia soon as the BJP can get involved in. Them to the party Rajya Sabha send May, after which the former Congress leader to the center of the Narendra Modi government in the minister can be made. Scindia after the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath and the government on the danger of the cloud looming are engaged.

Scindia’s resignation…

Meanwhile, the BJP spokesperson, the Hussain Scindia on the resignation of the said, ‘he is big leader, gentle leader, if he is involved in the party are so welcome them.’ State government in Congress, several ministers, including more than 12 legislators of Bangalore go to the news are. These legislators of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia supporter of being told. It is believed to be that these legislators resigned can thereby Kamal Nath and the government in the minority will come. In Madhya Pradesh it is the political situation at such a time has occurred when the state in the Rajya Sabha for three seats elections are. Scindia supporter legislators say that Congress senior leader to your overlook from the upset are. Sources say that BJP this in the case of the parliamentary party calling the meeting may have.

While the BJP said today in Bhopal, party MLA team’s critical meeting is convened. Sources said that the meeting on Tuesday evening at six o’clock summoning has been and BJP all its 107 legislators involved is said to be. Before Monday night, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah had met. Sources said the two leaders had this meeting about two hours lasted. It is understood that this meeting in the middle of the state’s political developments were discussed. Earlier, Shivraj Singh, the party president J. P. Nadda also met. Shivraj today morning Bhopal have reached are. (Agency input)

