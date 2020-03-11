Coronavirus effect on IPL News Updates Plea in Madras High Court for IPL COVID-19 Santosh Trophy Final Latest News | coronavirus due to the IPL to cancel the Madras High Court in the petition, Santosh Trophy final round the environment.

Advocate G Alex beer has petitioned the Madras High Court in the March 12 hearing of the case will

Of the petitioner, said – coronavirus of no medicine, in India it to stop the tournament must cancel

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 11, 2020, 10:28 AM IST

Game desk. The Indian Premier League (IPL) on the crisis of the cloud looming are engaged. Advocate G Alex beer by the Madras High Court in the petition filed coronavirus due to the IPL cancellation is sought. The Advocate said in the petition of Appeal that high court to the central government giving orders that he BCCI, the IPL does not provide the order issued by the US. This time the tournament from 29 March to 24 may be. While, the All India Football Federation (IFF) by the Mizoram capital of Aizawl in the Hero Santosh Trophy 2019-20 final round of the is touted. Match it from 14 to 27 April to be had.

Case over to the Justice MM Sundaresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy’s bench on March 12 hearing will. In India until Wednesday Coronavirus, a total of 61 cases have arrived. The government and health agencies also prevent infection of the whole can. On Tuesday, in the country with 14 new cases have surfaced. These Kerala of eight, Pune and Karnataka, 3-3 case are.

The petitioner’s plea – in Italy also all the Games empty stadium in the

The petitioner said, ‘the World Health Organization (WHO) website, according to the coronavirus so far no medication is not bunny nor stop it no means. This worldwide big disaster emerged as and fast being transmitted. Italy Federation League, which is the country’s oldest football tournament, he also coronavirus is affected. Here the government until April all the tournaments empty stadium in The provide is decided. We also IPL taking strict steps should take.’

Ganguly’s IPL cancellation or postponing denied

The petitioner, according to the she ago related to the department any letter by typing the IPL does not provide the appeal was. Them but got no answer. Subsequently, the advocate by the High Court in petition filed. However, before the committee chairman Sourav Ganguly IPL cancellation or postponing a matter of denying you have. He had said that the coronavirus of the IPL has no bearing on. It fixed on time will be the same.