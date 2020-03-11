Csbc Bihar Forest Guard Exam Final Result 2019 are Declared, Check At Official Website – Csbc Bihar forest guard recruitment exam final results declared, here is the direct link

Central Selection Board of Constable Bihar (CSBC) has forest guard recruitment test final result of the released are given. Which candidate Forest Guard examination in the present, they are today the board of the official website csbc.bih.nic.in your final results can download.

Please tell the board that by total 902 vacant positions to fill up forest guard posts made on the was derived. This recruitment process 02 January to 30 January, 2019 had lasted. While the examination 16 held on June was made.

Forest guard written examination in 3,11,425 candidate should present, from which a total 1804 candidates Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification process called for were.

Central Selection Board of constables, Bihar has a selection process after completing the total of 879 candidates of the final result has declared. The candidate below and follow the instructions given by your exam results can download.