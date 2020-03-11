Delhi: Man stabs Ex GF and her mother after entering flat – Delhi Ex-GF’s other friends could not afford! In the flat, climbing girl and her mother with knives from the lap lowered to death

Jansatta reporter/Nirbhay Kumar Pandey.

Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar Thana area in the mother-daughter of the knife, her murdered. Besides, about the first of Monday morning’s work to come home Moll figured out was. He as soon as the door opened, both bodies covered in blood lying on the floor were. Information on the police investigation team found that both the body of the knife on tattooing, many of the scars are. Women identify some (60) and daughter set (25) of generally is.

Beginners scrutinized on the basis of CCTV footage, two suspects in the Infuse, of which there are a set of live-in resident in Garhi village, Amar Colony resident young man Vinay aka Vikrant civil being told. According to police, at the moment spot from the evidence compiled are. As well as from the scene of crime team and feel the team has also evidence to muster up. Police said the murder in addition to other streams in the case have registered and Vikrant looking for as it continues.

Police said Fundamentally from Kerala living some and her daughter see in the last 20 years from Vasundhara Enclave located Mansard Apartment B-303, lives in the neighborhood. Nearly 22 years ago, some of the husband’s death stack up. Some Noida-142 is a non-governmental institute in the high post on the job were, while the daughter has Hotel Management Studies after completing a five-star hotel hospitality in the training had started.

Holly a day ago mother-daughter holiday on Monday was on. In the morning around eight o’clock work-to-home Moll through and opened the door then she noticed that the house in different rooms in the summit and see the blood soaked corpse was lying. Household Moll of the noise recedes listening to the people around gathered and reported the case to the police given.

The senior police officer on the spot reached. During the investigation, police revealed on Friday that the last time both their office tagged was. To the police home all the stuff spread got. Apprehension is being expressed in the house that housed jewelry and cash also disappear. Both why killing occurred, it is at the moment unfolding is not to be found.

Police Mutual already taking, looting, love affair, including all approaches the case from the investigating, doing. Police officials say that the home in the sorts of Clue are not met. It seems that the survey someone knowledgeable has carried out is. Police said the bodies post-mortem for the sending of the case the investigation has started.

Eastern Police District Deputy Commissioner Jasmin Singh pointed out that the survey carried out after giving the accused Vikrant aka Vinay Nagar Delhi except the bus from Jaipur was arrested. During the investigation, its information after getting the Rajasthan police contact blamed Delhi Police said the accused took hold.

Even after it was in both inch Vinay Gujjar see the boyfriend. Investigation, information such as the same set of friends found they wonder arrived. His school friend motivation pointed out that the Sunday night party in your home alone from the car was returning. At that moment he Sing Sing WhatsApp on your status updates did. Status in he is quite happy looking was.

Inspiration told by an old friend with the help of his friendship Vikrant was from. Then meet the continuation of the start-up and a live-in stay in engaged. Over a year ago between the two fights to happen. For this reason see him getting rid wanted. That’s him in the distance making was engaged.

Two-three months ago he had another young man from the friendship had, and with her go to parties had begun. It may also be a reason that it makes Vikrant be unhappy with. However, he Vikrant to call on friends to meet up with the lasted tended, but had decided that her wedding will not. Motivation told that Vikrant had told them this had happened that her parents are not. He his aunt lived with. He is a two-TV drama worked in was. Her body build was fond of.

Inspiration pointed out that the set and his mother, his economic usually also help the neighborhood. He is often at their house and stopped taken was. Mother-daughter only lives in the house were. This is the reason Vikrant to stay from any trouble did not occur. Market shopping in addition to other accessories are also given to him were. So many times he household goods ranging taken was. He is often their home was. This is the reason of the society at the gate, posted security deter him were not. However, besides this he so was afraid that abscond are at he car from the society gate was broke.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

